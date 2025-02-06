Saudi govt improving Hajj, Umrah arrangements: Tahir Ashrafi

Special Representative to Prime Minister (SRPM) for Middle East & Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said that 18 million Muslims performed Umrah this year and the Saudi government was further improving Hajj and Umrah arrangements to facilitate the intending pilgrims at maximum extent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Special Representative to Prime Minister (SRPM) for middle East & Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said that 18 million Muslims performed Umrah this year and the Saudi government was further improving Hajj and Umrah arrangements to facilitate the intending pilgrims at maximum extent.

Addressing an awareness seminar on “Hajj System for HGOs Pakistan” at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here, he said, "Hajj is a fundamental religious obligation for those who can afford it as commanded by Allah Almighty."

He said that February 14 was the deadline for completing Hajj arrangements but the private Hajj group operators were lagging behind in the preparation.

He said that Hajj regulations and policies were set by the Saudi government and Pakistan must fully comply with their guidelines rather than expecting Saudi Arabia to accommodate local preferences.

He said, "Saudi Arabia is introducing new policies each year to facilitate the pilgrims at maximum extent but our private tour operators are still sticking to outdated systems and are not willing to improving their standards."

He expressed concerns over corruption and mismanagement in Pakistan’s Hajj system in the past. However, last year the incumbent government took a bold initiative and made Hajj system corruption free, he added.

He commended Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain for his dedication to making Hajj system transparent and corruption-free.

This year, the government had partnered a top-tier company for official Hajj program to ensure better services as compared to the facilities provided by private operators, he added.

He, however, regretted that people spent huge money on Hajji but they were not ready to pay taxes in Pakistan.

Ashrafi also highlighted tourism potential of Pakistan and suggested that with proper planning, the country could earn $ 1 billion annually from religious tourism.

However, he lamented that Pakistan’s reputation was often tarnished by reports of begging and drug smuggling by some elements who were traveling to Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

He stressed the need for better training for the intending pilgrims and requested Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to establish a fund for Hajj training programs.

He advised the pilgrims to strictly follow Saudi guidelines and avoid from unnecessary social media usage. They should respect and obey both Pakistani and Saudi laws to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience, he added.

FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara, Senior Vice President Qaisar Shams Guccha, Vice President Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa and Secretary General Muhammad Ayub were also present in the seminar.