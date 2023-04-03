UrduPoint.com

Saudi Govt Inaugurates 'Iftar Programme' For Fasting People In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Saudi govt inaugurates 'Iftar programme' for fasting people in Pakistan

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance on Monday inaugurated the 'Iftar programme' for the fasting people in Pakistan on behalf of Khadim Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, here in the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance on Monday inaugurated the 'Iftar programme' for the fasting people in Pakistan on behalf of Khadim Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, here in the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia.

It also launched the distribution of the Holy Quran and dates under the supervision of Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Religious Attach� Abdul Majeed Mashaan Al-Otaibi and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

Ambassador Al Malki said the Saudi Embassy considers it an honor to inaugurate these programmes in Pakistan, which are led by Minister for Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sheikh through its attached departments.

He said the Iftar programme, distribution of the Holy Quran and dates were part of the projects that are initiated in the holy month of Ramazan not only in Pakistan but also in many other countries as per royal direction of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

He said the objective of this programme was to take care of poor, indigent families, widows and orphans, provide them opportunities of happiness and fulfill their needs and alleviate their sufferings by providing essential food items.

Similarly, Ambassador Al-Malki expressed his gratitude and pride for this great work under the wise leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

"It embodies the human feeling of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and it is based on this lofty message which is carried by Saudi Arabia everywhere in the Islamic societies across the world," he added.

Meanwhile, Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor thanked the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the government, and the people for their continued support to the needy in Pakistan.

He also appreciated the efforts of Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by the religious attach�, as well as the professional selection of its beneficiaries for the execution of this annual program every year to benefit a large number of deserving people in Pakistan.

