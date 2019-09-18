Saudi govt increases Umrah and Hajj fees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saudi government has increased Umrah and Hajj fees by 300 riyal,told diplomatic sources to Online Previously Saudi government gave a waiver of 2000 Saudi Riyal on Umrah fee, but now increased the fee by 300 Riyals, which is being paid every time on visiting Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah

Pakistani Hajj and Umrah Operators and Pilgrims have showed their resentment and demanded Saudi government to end the new fee, as the pilgrims from Pakistan perform Umrah and Hajj in very meager resources.Sources updated that by charging such a huge fee from pilgrims Saudi government can gather enormous funds.