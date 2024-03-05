Saudi govt invites 30 Pakistanis as state guests for Umrah journey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday organized a special event to honor pilgrims from Pakistan who are embarking on the sacred journey of Umrah in a gesture of goodwill and hospitality.

This annual tradition, extended by the Saudi government, aims to facilitate the pilgrimage for individuals from across the globe, fostering unity and spiritual connectivity in the holy city of Makkah. This year, 30 individuals from Pakistan have been graciously invited by the Saudi government to undertake the pilgrimage as state guests. The selected pilgrims will have the privilege of a 10-day stay in Saudi Arabia, where they will partake in the sacred rituals of Umrah.

During the event, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki personally handed over essential travel documents to the pilgrims, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey. Additionally, as a token of goodwill, Ambassador Al-Malki presented each pilgrim with a gift hamper containing Ahram, traditional attire worn during the pilgrimage, symbolizing the warmth and generosity of the Saudi leadership.

Expressing their heartfelt gratitude, the fortunate pilgrims conveyed their appreciation to the Saudi government and Ambassador Al-Malki for the invitation and hospitality extended to them. They fervently prayed for the continued peace, prosperity, and harmony between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, emphasizing the significance of such initiatives in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering mutual respect and understanding.

As the pilgrims prepare to embark on this spiritual journey, they carry with them the aspirations and prayers of their fellow countrymen, cherishing the opportunity to connect with their faith and experience the profound spiritual significance of Umrah in the sacred land of Saudi Arabia.