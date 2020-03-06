UrduPoint.com
Saudi Govt Lifts Ban On Umra, Travel To Holy Sites After Sterilization For Corona

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 33 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:24 PM

Saudi govt lifts ban on Umra, travel to holy sites after Sterilization for Corona

The government banned Umra and visit to holy sites earlier to control possible spread of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2020) Saudi government lifted ban on Umra and allowed entry into Al-Haram and Masjid-i-Nabvi in Madina Munawara, the reports said here on Friday.

“The government has opened the most holy sites Al-Haram mosque and Al-Masjid-i-Nabvi after they were closed for sterilization to stop the spread of novel Coronavirus,” state tv Al-Ekhbariya said.

The Saudi government suspended flights and Umra to stop spread of Coronavirus.

“The government also directed the citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries to wait further for 14 days for their entry after return from outside the region,” it further claimed.

Coronavirus has become a big challenge for the entire world as it has spread to more than 75 countries in the world.

According to the latest reports, about 3,000 people were killed and over 80,000 infected people in China. Chinese government and officials overcame the virus.

