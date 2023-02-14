UrduPoint.com

Saudi Govt Opens All International Airports For Umrah Pilgrims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Saudi govt opens all international airports for Umrah pilgrims

 The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Tuesday directed all the national and foreign airlines operating in the country, including private aviation, to allow Umrah passengers to arrive and depart on scheduled flights through any international airport in the kingdom.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) The Saudi government on Tuesday opened all international airports for religious tourists to arrive and depart on scheduled flights.

Umrah pilgrims now could use any airport in Saudi Arabia. The decision will benefit all the Umrah pilgrims from around the world including Pakistan.

Earlier, the Umrah pilgrims were allowed to come and go through only two airports including Holy city of Mahina and Jeddah.

According to the latest circular, it would violation of the government’s order if the relevant airlines did not comply with it.

The GACA also made it clear that the legal procedures would be taken against violators.

