UrduPoint.com

Saudi Govt Opens Doors Of Roza E Rasool For PM Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Saudi govt opens doors of Roza e Rasool for PM Shehbaz Sharif

The government of Saudi Arabia Friday night opened the doors of Roza e Rasool (PBUH) for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation

MADINA MUNAWARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The government of Saudi Arabia Friday night opened the doors of Roza e Rasool (PBUH) for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.

The prime minister along with his delegation went inside the Roza e Rasool and recited Darood o Salam.

The prime minister also offered fateha at the resting places of Hazrat Abu Bakar Siddique (RA) and Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA).

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Saudi Arabia Government

Recent Stories

Choking and sweating around Delhi's burning hill o ..

Choking and sweating around Delhi's burning hill of trash

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine says evacuation from Mariupol plant planne ..

Ukraine says evacuation from Mariupol plant planned today

3 minutes ago
 EPA Fuel Waiver for E15 Gas Will Address Fuel Supp ..

EPA Fuel Waiver for E15 Gas Will Address Fuel Supply Crisis, Lower Prices - Whit ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Not Obligated to Cooperate With ICC on Ukra ..

Russia Not Obligated to Cooperate With ICC on Ukraine 'Investigation' - Foreign ..

3 minutes ago
 Man injures in cylinder blast

Man injures in cylinder blast

9 minutes ago
 Japan Defense Minister Kisho to Visit US May 3-6, ..

Japan Defense Minister Kisho to Visit US May 3-6, Meet Austin May 4 - Pentagon

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.