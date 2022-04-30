Saudi govt opens doors of Roza e Rasool for PM Shehbaz Sharif

The government of Saudi Arabia Friday night opened the doors of Roza e Rasool (PBUH) for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation

MADINA MUNAWARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The government of Saudi Arabia Friday night opened the doors of Roza e Rasool (PBUH) for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.

The prime minister along with his delegation went inside the Roza e Rasool and recited Darood o Salam.

The prime minister also offered fateha at the resting places of Hazrat Abu Bakar Siddique (RA) and Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA).