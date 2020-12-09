Saudi govt provides winter relief goods for deserving families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :King Salman Relief Pakistan, a welfare organization, has started handing over winter relief goods to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial government for deserving and destitute families of districts Swat, Chitral and Shangla.

A ceremony was held in a local hotel in the Federal capital, where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Shah Farman and Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy was also present as chief guests.

The Saudi ambassador said King Salman's welfare organization had provided relief goods as part of good will gesture.

The Rs20 million winter package included 45,100 quilts, 22,550 male and female shawl and warm clothes for children and elders.

The package would be distributed through the NDMA and provincial government in Swat, Chitral and Shangla districts for over 135,300 deserving persons.

Appreciating the Saudi government, the governor said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed brotherly relations and people of Pakistan always felt proud of their ties with Saudi people.