UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Govt Provides Winter Relief Goods For Deserving Families

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Saudi govt provides winter relief goods for deserving families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :King Salman Relief Pakistan, a welfare organization, has started handing over winter relief goods to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial government for deserving and destitute families of districts Swat, Chitral and Shangla.

A ceremony was held in a local hotel in the Federal capital, where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Shah Farman and Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy was also present as chief guests.

The Saudi ambassador said King Salman's welfare organization had provided relief goods as part of good will gesture.

The Rs20 million winter package included 45,100 quilts, 22,550 male and female shawl and warm clothes for children and elders.

The package would be distributed through the NDMA and provincial government in Swat, Chitral and Shangla districts for over 135,300 deserving persons.

Appreciating the Saudi government, the governor said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed brotherly relations and people of Pakistan always felt proud of their ties with Saudi people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Swat Hotel Saudi Male Saudi Arabia Chitral Shangla Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues legislations aimed at e ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours winners of Al Furdah Datatho ..

54 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

2 hours ago

DLD launches 4 categories of ‘Prestige’ e-card ..

2 hours ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.