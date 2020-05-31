UrduPoint.com
Saudi Govt Reopens Masjid-e-Nabvi For Public Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) government has reopened Masjid-e-Nabvi for public on Monday (today).

According to a private news channel the faithfuls offered Fajr prayer in the mosque with strict compliance of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of corona-virus.

Strict precautionary measures including limiting the congregation to 40 percent of the mosque's capacity at a time are being observed.

The mosques in other cities of Saudi Arabia have also been opened for offering prayers.

