Saudi govt says small number of pilgrims can perform Umra

(@fidahassanain)

The pilgrims, after new order, could not touch Baitullah and would be short in numbers to perform Umra to keep each other save from the virus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) Tawaf has been allowed by Saudi-government with small gatherings and precautions to pilgrims as how they could perform Umra amid fears of Coronavirus.

A very small number of people could peform “Tawaf” at Mataaf around Baitullah Sharif and also could not touch Baitullah or Hajre Aswad.

Besides it, a bar was erected there at Mataaf to keep the pilgrims away from each other.

Last week, the Saudi government halted Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement due to Coronavirus. The Saudi government wrote a letter to Pakistan and stopped it from signing agreement with it, saying that the agreement could not be made until the situation in the country got under control.

The authorities ordered to seal Capita Riyadh, two holiest sites in islam Mecca and Madina amid fears of Coronavirus after it reported second death from the novel Coronavirus. The Kingdom announced countrywide lockdown besides suspension of international flight after Coronavirus outbreak. According to the latest reports, there are total 900 Coronavirus cases in the Kingdom. The government also planned to implement the curfew for 21 days and warned that transgressors would be fined 10,000 Saudi Riyals ($2,663) and could face jail for repeated breaches.