UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Govt Says Small Number Of Pilgrims Can Perform Umra

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 03:09 PM

Saudi govt says small number of pilgrims can perform Umra

The pilgrims, after new order, could not touch Baitullah and would be short in numbers to perform Umra to keep each other save from the virus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) Tawaf has been allowed by Saudi-government with small gatherings and precautions to pilgrims as how they could perform Umra amid fears of Coronavirus.

A very small number of people could peform “Tawaf” at Mataaf around Baitullah Sharif and also could not touch Baitullah or Hajre Aswad.

Besides it, a bar was erected there at Mataaf to keep the pilgrims away from each other.

Last week, the Saudi government halted Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement due to Coronavirus. The Saudi government wrote a letter to Pakistan and stopped it from signing agreement with it, saying that the agreement could not be made until the situation in the country got under control.

The authorities ordered to seal Capita Riyadh, two holiest sites in islam Mecca and Madina amid fears of Coronavirus after it reported second death from the novel Coronavirus. The Kingdom announced countrywide lockdown besides suspension of international flight after Coronavirus outbreak. According to the latest reports, there are total 900 Coronavirus cases in the Kingdom. The government also planned to implement the curfew for 21 days and warned that transgressors would be fined 10,000 Saudi Riyals ($2,663) and could face jail for repeated breaches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Mecca Jail Riyadh Saudi From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indonesia registers 114 new coronavirus infections

11 minutes ago

Here are all the reasons why you need to get your ..

23 minutes ago

Sheikh Hamdan affirms Dubai Government’s full su ..

26 minutes ago

Tanzania records first death from coronavirus

22 minutes ago

DC to take possible steps preventing from Coronavi ..

23 minutes ago

Australia enlists particle accelerator in coronavi ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.