Saudi govt takes action against American journalist who sneaked in Makkah: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday informed that the Saudi government had taken action against American journalist who sneaked in Makkah and other sacred places including Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifa in defiance of a ban on non-Muslims.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council further informed that a Saudi citizen who helped the non-Muslim journalist to enter in Makkah had also been arrested.

He said the American journalist's case had been referred to the prosecutor to take legal action against him in accordance with law of the land.

He said today in Friday's sermon of Masjid-ul-Haram, it had categorically stated that the entry of non-Muslims was completely banned in Makkah-Tul-Mukarramah and Madina-Tul-Munawara and if someone flouted the law, legal proceeding would be initiated against him/ her accordingly.

Ashrafi thanked the Saudi government for taking a prompt action against the non-Muslim journalist as the photos and videos went viral in a section of media had demoralized the Muslims on the globe.