Saudi Govt To Make Final Decision About Hajj By June 15

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday said the Saudi government would take final decision about Hajj by June 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday said the Saudi government would take final decision about Hajj by June 15.

Addressing a consultative workshop, he said Saudi Arabia would take best possible decision in the favour of Hajj pilgrims. The government was contemplating various options about Hajj, he added.

Detailed deliberations about managing Hajj was being continued in the ministry, he said adding that this would not be traditional Hajj as precautionary measures would have to be adopted to contain COVID-19 spread.

The minister directed director general Hajj, Jaddah to prepare revised estimate of Hajj expenses in case Saudi government restricts the number of pilgrims and reduces stay duration of Hujjaj.

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Secretary Sardar Ijaz Ahmed said the ministry was ready for Hajj arrangements on fast-track.

