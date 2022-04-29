Saudi govt will be asked for action against slogan-chanters: Sanaullah

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister advises PTI members of serious consequences and asked them to stay within the limits.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2022) Taking notice of slogan-chanting at Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH) against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan would ask Saudi Arabia to take action against those involved.

Rana Sanaullah warned PTI members of serious concequences and asked them to stay within their limits.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira was also present there in the press conference.

The Interior Minister afvised the PTI members to fight with them democratcally. He said limits shoud not be crossed while fighting democratically.

He said Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed were the main planners of the unfortunate incident at Masjid-e-Nabvi. Rasheed's statement was on record, he added.

The Interior Minister said that these people had ckearly said that they would see how people treat them as they would visit the two holy mosques.

The PML-N leader said that he is under severe pressure after last night’s incident; however, he had asked everybody to refrain from taking any action, warning them of party discipline against them if anyone took any action.

He said, "Sending around fifty men around is quite easy but such things make politics difficult,".

The PTI government, he said, had tested PML-N's courage and perseverance for four years.

He warned the PTI leaders by saying, "Compete with us according to democratic norms if you want to but do not cross the limits,".

He stated Imran Khan sometimes created drama to avoid corruption scandals.

Sana said that mran warns people that they would not get married but he himself got married at the age of 65.

"PTI has to go to the people to ask for votes but they will have to face the then if they create such an environment," he added.