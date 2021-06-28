UrduPoint.com
Saudi Hajj Ministry Calls On Pilgrims To Complete Vaccine Doses

Mon 28th June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah called on all those who received permits to perform Hajj rituals this year to take the second dose of the vaccine.

In a statement, the Ministry said that Hajj permits would facilitate getting an appointment for the second dose within 48 hours of issuing the permit, Saudi Gazette reported. "This comes from the keenness of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to take all precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus and preserve the safety of pilgrims," the Ministry said.

"When the Hajj permit is issued after completing all the procedures, the candidate who has not completed the vaccination with two doses must visit one of the vaccine centers to complete taking the doses."The Ministry reiterated that the vaccination is one of the Primary conditions for registration, and the second dose is an essential requirement to enable the pilgrims of Hajj.

More Stories From Pakistan

