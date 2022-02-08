UrduPoint.com

Saudi Hajj Ministry Declares Negative PCR Test Mandatory For Umrah Pilgrims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 08, 2022 | 11:24 AM

Pilgrims have to show they are vaccinated using the Tawakkalna app to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Mosque in Madinah.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2022) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that all Umrah pilgrims coming to the Kingdom must submit a negative PCR test report taken no more than 48 hours before arrival.

The ministry in statement said this applies to all, "regardless of their vaccination status, starting next Wednesday.

>