Saudi Hajj Officials; All Preparations Completed To Welcome Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Saudi Hajj officials; all preparations completed to welcome pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Hajj officials in Saudi Arabia have said they had completed all the organizational, service, and health preparations to provide the best services to pilgrims upon their arrival at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during this year's Hajj season, which will begin mid-July.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said that all field and administrative agencies and departments are working to improve the outputs of business and services through pre-prepared plans and programmes.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Saudi Arabia's Ministries of Health and Hajj announced earlier this month that a total of 60,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage this year as registration is only open to citizens and residents of the Kingdom, Arab news reported.

Authorities will take into account COVID-19 health requirements to preserve public health and safety while also facilitating the performance of rituals and worship in the Grand Mosque.

Those wishing to perform Hajj must be free of any chronic diseases, and be within the ages of 18 to 65 years for those vaccinated against the virus, according to the Kingdom's vaccination measures.

Hajj pilgrims should be fully vaccinated, or those who took one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before, or those who are vaccinated after recovering from coronavirus infection.

