ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Saturday said the visit of Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, to Pakistan was highly important due to its significant implications for bilateral relations.

He said this during a crucial meeting with Saudi Ambassador, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki here in the ministry.

The meeting, attended by prominent figures including Saudi Deputy Minister for International Cooperation Dr. Alhassan bin Yahya Al-Manakhara, Religious Affairs Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani, and Director-General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, delved into various aspects of collaboration between the two countries.

Minister Aneeq asserted that Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah's position as Chairman of the administration of Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabawi had immense respect for Pakistan.

He said the visit of the Saudi delegation was poised to facilitate the exchange of ideas on matters of mutual interest, including crucial topics such as Hajj, Umrah, the administration of Haramain Sharifain, Route Makkah Project, and the promotion of religious tourism.

He expressed the hope that this collaborative engagement was expected to foster a deeper understanding and cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki shared insights on the enduring importance of Pakistan within Saudi Arabia.

The ambassador highlighted that Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, had consistently recognized the value of Pakistan as a crucial partner. During his previous visit to Pakistan, the Crown Prince even declared himself as Pakistan's ambassador, a gesture that resonated deeply with the Pakistani populace, he maintained.

Ambassador Al-Maliki also underscored the personal bond referring to the nation as his second home and expressing a profound connection with his Pakistani brethren.

Furthermore, a commitment to future collaborations was demonstrated during the meeting, as Ambassador Al-Malki expressed intentions to establish memorandums of understanding for enhanced cooperation in refining Hajj arrangements.

He said this step was anticipated to bring improvements and innovations to the pilgrimage experience, underlining the commitment of both nations to continually enhance the religious journey of millions of pilgrims.