Saudi Health Ministry implements voluntary program to serve elderly pilgrims in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The branch of the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health in the Madinah region has implemented the voluntary program "Sawaed Al-Sihhah", which has been launched by the ministry to provide health, awareness, education, ambulance services and some specific services to assist elderly pilgrims and population of Madinah.

The ministry explained that the number of volunteers joining the program stood at 121 individuals who are present in volunteer centres at locations that pilgrims visit upon their arrival in Madinah near the Prophet's Holy Mosque, the Quba Mosque, Al-Qiblatayn Mosque, Al-Miqat Mosque and Sayyed Al-Shuhada Mosque, according, SPA reported.

The ministry pointed out that the program has embarked on holding workshops for volunteers to train them on how to deal with pilgrims, their culture, and their different languages and to provide health awareness to pilgrims to perform Hajj so they can safely and efficiently complete their rituals. The program continues until the end of the Hajj season for 1444 Hijri.