Saudi Health Ministry To Use 'robot' To Diagnose Patients During Hajj

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 08:07 PM

Saudi health ministry to use 'robot' to diagnose patients during Hajj

For the first year, the Saudi Arabia's health ministry is launching "robot" technology during this Hajj season to offer medical consultations at hospitals in Mina, and medical caravans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :For the first year, the Saudi Arabia's health ministry is launching "robot" technology during this Hajj season to offer medical consultations at hospitals in Mina, and medical caravans.

The new technology will offer medical consultations from any region inside the kingdom, to virtually reach using 4g technology any hospital in Mina, a holy site during pilgrimage.

A statement of the Saudi Press Agency said medical staff from Riyadh and Jeddah have been trained on using this technology.

The robot technology includes tools, such as specialized cameras to check eyes and ears, as well as cameras to inspect the skin, in order to enable doctors to diagnose patients and offer consultations.

