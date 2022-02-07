UrduPoint.com

Saudi Interior Minister Arrives In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Saudi Interior Minister arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif along with his six-member delegation on Monday arrived here on a day long visit.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed welcomed the Saudi Interior Minister and his delegation at Noor Khan Airbase. Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The Saudi Interior Minister is visiting Pakistan on a special invitation of Shiekh Rasheed Ahmed. Formal meeting between the two interior ministers and delegation would be held here at the Interior Ministry.

The Saudi dignitary would also meet President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan besides other key government and security officials. Regional issues, release of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia and other important matters would come under discussion during the meeting.

