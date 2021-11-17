(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia's Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud al-Saud on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Rafiq Qamar, elder brother of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.