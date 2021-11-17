UrduPoint.com

Saudi Interior Minister Condoles Death Of Sheikh Rashid's Brother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 07:08 PM

Saudi Interior Minister condoles death of Sheikh Rashid's brother

Saudi Arabia's Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud al-Saud on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Rafiq Qamar, elder brother of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia's Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud al-Saud on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Rafiq Qamar, elder brother of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Saudi Rashid Saud Family

Recent Stories

Teachers, religious leaders urged to play role in ..

Teachers, religious leaders urged to play role in promoting religious harmony

31 seconds ago
 SNGPL establishes control room to ensure uninterru ..

SNGPL establishes control room to ensure uninterrupted gas supply

33 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court grants time to NAB for more a ..

Islamabad High Court grants time to NAB for more arguments in Maryam's appeals

34 seconds ago
 Putin, Mirziyoyev May Discuss Situation in Afghani ..

Putin, Mirziyoyev May Discuss Situation in Afghanistan at Meeting on November 19 ..

36 seconds ago
 Kachi Abadies in Lahore, Karachi facing multiple i ..

Kachi Abadies in Lahore, Karachi facing multiple issues

5 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi receives a delegation from SSEPIE ..

Sultan Al Qasimi receives a delegation from SSEPIET

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.