Saudi international para table tennis championship kicks off

RIYADH, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The opening ceremony of the Saudi International Para Table Tennis Championship was held on Tuesday.

The Championship brought together 154 male and female players from 16 different countries, showcasing their talents at the Ministry of Sports hall in Riyadh over a span of two days.

The opening ceremony featured a variety of segments, including team introductions and cultural displays like the traditional Saudi 'Ardah' performance.

During his speech, the Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee, President of the Saudi Table Tennis Federation, Dr. Abdullah Al-Bar, extended his warm welcome to the guests and participating teams during his address at the event.

Dr. Abdullah also highlighted that the Championship, marking a historic first for the Saudi Federation, is part of a larger series of continental and global events spanning various sports and cities, all aimed at realizing the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.