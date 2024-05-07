Open Menu

Saudi Investment Delegation's Visit Significant Headway In Bilateral Ties: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the visit of Saudi investment delegation to Islamabad was a significant headway in the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet, appreciated the federal ministers, government officers and staffers for their efforts to ensure the success of the Saudi delegation's visit, a PM Office press release said.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Aviation, accorded approval to Air Sial to launch its flight operations for China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, the United Kingdom and Kuwait.

The approval was granted under the National Aviation Policy 2023 and Air Services Agreement.

It also gave a nod to the signing of Memorandum of Understanding for formation of the Joint Trade Committee between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Columbia.

The cabinet approved to transfer the control of Directorate General of Special education from the Human Rights Ministry to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The body also endorsed the decisions of Cabinet Committee on Chinese investment projects taken in its meeting held on April 30.

