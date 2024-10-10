Saudi investment new era of economic cooperation, prosperity: Meher Kashif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Consul Kyrgyzstan and Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Meher Kashif Younis

on Thursday said high-powered Saudi investment delegation’s three-day visit to Pakistan,

started a new chapter of economic collaboration between the two Muslim countries.

Commenting on the visit, he said led by Minister of investment Khalid A. Al-Falih and top business

leaders from the Kingdom, the visit would focus on exploring avenues for investment in key sectors

of Pakistan’s economy, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture and technology.

He said Saudi Arabia's pledge to invest in Pakistan underscores its confidence in the country’s

long-term potential, particularly in its rapidly growing energy and infrastructure sectors.

The investments

were expected to help Pakistan address its current challenges, including energy shortages and

fiscal deficits, while also spurring new opportunities for growth, he added.

The visit had not only solidified Saudi-Pakistani relations but also renewed hopes for economic

prosperity, positioning Pakistan as a vital partner in the region’s economic landscape.

Meher Kashif expressed optimism about the potential for enhanced cooperation, emphasising

Saudi Arabia's strategic interest in supporting Pakistan’s economic stability.