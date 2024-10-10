Saudi Investment New Era Of Economic Cooperation, Prosperity: Meher Kashif
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Consul Kyrgyzstan and Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Meher Kashif Younis
on Thursday said high-powered Saudi investment delegation’s three-day visit to Pakistan,
started a new chapter of economic collaboration between the two Muslim countries.
Commenting on the visit, he said led by Minister of investment Khalid A. Al-Falih and top business
leaders from the Kingdom, the visit would focus on exploring avenues for investment in key sectors
of Pakistan’s economy, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture and technology.
He said Saudi Arabia's pledge to invest in Pakistan underscores its confidence in the country’s
long-term potential, particularly in its rapidly growing energy and infrastructure sectors.
The investments
were expected to help Pakistan address its current challenges, including energy shortages and
fiscal deficits, while also spurring new opportunities for growth, he added.
The visit had not only solidified Saudi-Pakistani relations but also renewed hopes for economic
prosperity, positioning Pakistan as a vital partner in the region’s economic landscape.
Meher Kashif expressed optimism about the potential for enhanced cooperation, emphasising
Saudi Arabia's strategic interest in supporting Pakistan’s economic stability.
Recent Stories
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal Mullick urges India to honor Kashmiri aspirations, end occupation12 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker stresses collective efforts for thriving Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
A,O Levels exams to continue amid SCO closures in ICT22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes peace in provincial jirga22 minutes ago
-
Five IPPs contracts terminated to save Rs411 b, provide Rs60 b relief to consumers: PM32 minutes ago
-
CM expresses sorrow over martyrdom of cops42 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in trolley-motorcycle collision42 minutes ago
-
Climate change roundtable conference held52 minutes ago
-
PCGA calls for immediate measures to boost cotton production52 minutes ago
-
Director PBM South Punjab visits District office, reviews projects1 hour ago
-
Excise dept brings vehicle registration, essential services to Trail 31 hour ago
-
JUI-F chief approves Central Executive Committee for next five years1 hour ago