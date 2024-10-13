Saudi Investment Vital For Reviving Pakistan's Economy : PFC CEO
Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq
said on Sunday that Saudi investment in Pakistan presents a crucial opportunity
to revitalize the country's industrial and commercial sectors, which were the
backbone of sustainable economic growth.
Chairing council board of directors meeting here, he said the government must
take a judicious approach to ensure that this influx of capital was fully utilized to
accelerate industrial and commercial activities. Strategic planning and transparency
were essential to channel these investments into key areas like infrastructure,
energy, and manufacturing.
He said prioritizing the restoration and expansion of the manufacturing sector
was vital, as it served as the engine of growth.
Full scale reviving manufacturing
sector could generate employment, boost exports, and enhance productivity,
ultimately improving Pakistan's trade balance. A stronger manufacturing base
could also lead to technology transfers and skill development, which were crucial
for long-term economic stability.
Mian Kashif said a focus on creating investor-friendly policies and improving ease
of doing business would attract further investments. Proper management of this
partnership would not only support Pakistan's economic recovery but also strengthen
its position in regional trade. The judicious use of Saudi investment was a golden
opportunity to secure the country's industrial and commercial future, he added.
