Open Menu

Saudi Investment Vital For Reviving Pakistan's Economy : PFC CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Saudi investment vital for reviving Pakistan's economy : PFC CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq

said on Sunday that Saudi investment in Pakistan presents a crucial opportunity

to revitalize the country's industrial and commercial sectors, which were the

backbone of sustainable economic growth.

Chairing council board of directors meeting here, he said the government must

take a judicious approach to ensure that this influx of capital was fully utilized to

accelerate industrial and commercial activities. Strategic planning and transparency

were essential to channel these investments into key areas like infrastructure,

energy, and manufacturing.

He said prioritizing the restoration and expansion of the manufacturing sector

was vital, as it served as the engine of growth.

Full scale reviving manufacturing

sector could generate employment, boost exports, and enhance productivity,

ultimately improving Pakistan's trade balance. A stronger manufacturing base

could also lead to technology transfers and skill development, which were crucial

for long-term economic stability.

Mian Kashif said a focus on creating investor-friendly policies and improving ease

of doing business would attract further investments. Proper management of this

partnership would not only support Pakistan's economic recovery but also strengthen

its position in regional trade. The judicious use of Saudi investment was a golden

opportunity to secure the country's industrial and commercial future, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Business Saudi Lead Sunday Gold Government Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

14 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

14 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

15 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

15 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

23 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan