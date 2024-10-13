LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq

said on Sunday that Saudi investment in Pakistan presents a crucial opportunity

to revitalize the country's industrial and commercial sectors, which were the

backbone of sustainable economic growth.

Chairing council board of directors meeting here, he said the government must

take a judicious approach to ensure that this influx of capital was fully utilized to

accelerate industrial and commercial activities. Strategic planning and transparency

were essential to channel these investments into key areas like infrastructure,

energy, and manufacturing.

He said prioritizing the restoration and expansion of the manufacturing sector

was vital, as it served as the engine of growth.

Full scale reviving manufacturing

sector could generate employment, boost exports, and enhance productivity,

ultimately improving Pakistan's trade balance. A stronger manufacturing base

could also lead to technology transfers and skill development, which were crucial

for long-term economic stability.

Mian Kashif said a focus on creating investor-friendly policies and improving ease

of doing business would attract further investments. Proper management of this

partnership would not only support Pakistan's economic recovery but also strengthen

its position in regional trade. The judicious use of Saudi investment was a golden

opportunity to secure the country's industrial and commercial future, he added.