Saudi Investors Evince Special Interest In Diverse Fields

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 08, 2024 | 12:25 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2024) Saudi investors have evinced special interest in Pakistan’s agriculture, energy, mining and minerals, tourism and IT sectors.

This emerged during the recently concluded Pakistan-Saudi Investment conference in Islamabad.

In recent times, there have been frequent visits by delegations from both countries to explore opportunities for investment and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

It is anticipated that important agreements will be signed during the expected visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan.

