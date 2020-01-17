UrduPoint.com
Saudi-Iran Conflict Would Be Disastrous For Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:01 PM

Saudi-Iran conflict would be disastrous for Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

In an exclusive interview with DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl, the PM Khan said that India—a nuclear country was under control of extremists and Kashmir was under siege for last over five months which was threat to regional peace.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2020) The situation would be disastrous for Pakistan if Saudi Arabia and Iran engaged in conflict, said Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday. Imran Khan said his government was trying its best for regional peace as another war could not be afforded.

He expressed these views during an exclusive interview with DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl regarding Iran crisis and “lukewarm” response of the international community towards Kashmir dispute.

Responding to a question about Pakistan’s role for regional peace, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they (Pakistan) lived in a difficult neighborhood and they had to balance out actions. Saudi Arabia was one of the greatest friends and was always there for Pakistan while Iran—the close neighbor with which they always maintained a good relationship. So, any conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia would be a great loss for Pakistan, he stated.

“It is true that we live in a difficult neighborhood and we have to balance our actions. For instance, Saudi Arabia is one of Pakistan s greatest friends and has always been there for us. Then we have Iran, with which we have always maintained a good relationship. Therefore, a military conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran would be disastrous for Pakistan. We are trying our best to make sure that ties between these two countries do not deteriorate.

It is a region that cannot afford another conflict.” Said Prime Minister Imran.

He said that peace in Afghanistan was a challenge and Pakistan was playing its role. “Afghanistan is a country which suffered so much in the past 40 years and we pray that the Taliban, the Americans and the Afghan government achieve the goal of peace,” Imran Khan said.

He also exposed the nefarious designs and extremist agenda—the Indian government under the Modi government was demonstrating by imposing curfew in Occupied Kashmir. He said he warned the world community about atrocities being inflicted on Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir but the response was very cold.

The PM said: “New Delhi has been taken over by an extremist ideology known as "Hindutva." It is the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Indian is under control of extremists and Kashmir has been under siege for over five months,”.

When asked whether he made any effort to talk to Indian PM Modi, PM Imran Khan said that he made an effort to talk to the Indian government and PM Modi. “I said if India moved one step forward we would take two steps towards them to resolve our differences,” said PM while elaborating his role for talks between Pakistan and India.

