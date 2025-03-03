Saudi King Salman’s Iftar, Dates Distribution Program Launched In Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Iftar and dates distribution program for the year 1446 AH, initiated by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Monday commenced in Pakistan.
The inauguration ceremony was jointly presided over by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki emphasized that the Iftar and dates distribution initiative is part of a series of humanitarian projects launched under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during the holy month of Ramadan. These efforts extend beyond Pakistan to several other countries, in a bid to support underprivileged families, widows, and orphans by providing essential food supplies and bringing joy to those in need.
He further stated that the program symbolizes the deep-rooted friendship and brotherhood between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Throughout Ramadan, the initiative will be implemented across all provinces of Pakistan, ensuring that 20 tons of dates reach 40,000 deserving individuals, while 30,000 people will benefit from the Iftar meals.
Meanwhile, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the government, and the people of Pakistan. He acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support for the needy in Pakistan, describing the initiative as a testament to the strong bonds of goodwill and fraternity between the two nations.
