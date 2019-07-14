UrduPoint.com
Saudi King To Host 1,300 Hajj Pilgrims From 72 Countries

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 09:10 AM

Saudi King to host 1,300 Hajj pilgrims from 72 countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The Saudi King Salman has ordered 1,300 pilgrims from around the world to be hosted during this year's Hajj season as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, the general supervisor of the program, said the order was evidence of the Kingdom's efforts to take care of the interests of Muslims.

He said that the total beneficiaries of the program since its inauguration had reached 52,747 pilgrims from around the world, Arab news reported.

Earlier, King Salman ordered 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims who were family members of martyrs to be hosted while they performed Hajj.

Al-Asheikh said the ministry would follow up on the pilgrims' traveling process through its embassies in Egypt and Jordan.

The ministry would also finalize all procedures needed for their travel to the Kingdom on private flights, and offer services to help them perform Hajj.

