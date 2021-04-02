Saudi King wishes President Alvi early recovery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Friday sent a cable to President Dr. Arif Alvi to wish him good health and early recovery from COVID-19.

"We have been informed about Your Excellency's infection with the Novel Coronavirus.

And we send Your Excellency our sincere wishes of permanent good health, and happiness, and a speedy recovery," Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said in his message.

President Alvi had tested positive on March 29, days after he had got his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a facility here in the Federal capital.

Earlier, the Saudi King and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz had also sent a cable to Prime Minister Imran Khan, also COVID positive, and wished him "permanent health and wellness, and a speedy recovery".