UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi King Wishes President Alvi Early Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 03:07 PM

Saudi King wishes President Alvi early recovery

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Friday sent a cable to President Dr. Arif Alvi to wish him good health and early recovery from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Friday sent a cable to President Dr. Arif Alvi to wish him good health and early recovery from COVID-19.

"We have been informed about Your Excellency's infection with the Novel Coronavirus.

And we send Your Excellency our sincere wishes of permanent good health, and happiness, and a speedy recovery," Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said in his message.

President Alvi had tested positive on March 29, days after he had got his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a facility here in the Federal capital.

Earlier, the Saudi King and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz had also sent a cable to Prime Minister Imran Khan, also COVID positive, and wished him "permanent health and wellness, and a speedy recovery".

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Saudi Saud Mohammed Bin Salman March From Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Belarusian Gov't to Study New US Sanctions, Respon ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

1 minute ago

Minor died, three injured in Faisalabad building f ..

1 minute ago

Qatar royal attempts Everest record in quest for ' ..

1 minute ago

European publishers agonise over profile of Amanda ..

10 minutes ago

Court orders to register murder case against SSP S ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.