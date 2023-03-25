UrduPoint.com

Saudi Labour Attach ILO Country Director Discuss Ways To Improve Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Saudi Labor Attach Majid Bakr bin Idris Bakr on Saturday held an inclusive meeting with International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Director Geir T. Tonstol to further improve cooperation and coordination in the labour sector

ILO Senior Programme Officer Syed Saghir Bukhari was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

Both the dignitaries also exchanged their views on the challenges being faced in this particular sector.

Majid Bakr thanked the Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki for his support, interest and follow-up and also thanked the leaders of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development who supported the labour attach�s to a great extent.

It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia has been a valid member of the ILO Governing Body since 2021.

