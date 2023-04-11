ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Saudi Labor Attaché Majid Bakr bin Idris Bakr on Tuesday visited some professional examination centers for further cooperation and coordination.

He was accompanied by Deputy Director of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Muhammad Arif and Director of the Vocational Examination Project in Pakistan Johar Afzal.

According to details, the Saudi Labour Attaché made this visit to pursue and enhance coordination on the labour side and raise the level of job candidates for work in the Kingdom.

He also reviewed the challenges being faced by the centers in order to ensure that they must play their required role.

Saudi Labour Attaché Majid Bakr expressed gratitude to the officials of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for the tremendous support and efforts in the execution of programmes.