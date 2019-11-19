UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi-led Coalition Says Yemen's Houthis Seize Ship In Red Sea

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:05 PM

Saudi-led coalition says Yemen's Houthis seize ship in Red Sea

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen said on Monday the Houthis had seized a vessel towing a South Korean drilling rig at the southern end of the Red Sea

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen said on Monday the Houthis had seized a vessel towing a South Korean drilling rig at the southern end of the Red Sea.The vessel was seized late on Sunday by armed Houthis, Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said in a statement carried by Saudi state media.

He did not say how many crew members were on board the ship.South Korea said two of its vessels were captured, a tug boat and a sand dredger, each of which had one South Korean national was on board.Four other crew members of unknown nationalities were also on board, the South Korean foreign ministry said in a statement.Both vessels were owned by South Korean builder Woongjin Development, a company official told Reuters.Another 10 foreign nationals were on board a towing vessel that belongs to Saudi Arabia which was seized along with the two South Korean vessels, the South Korean ministry said.A South Korean navy ship that has been conducting anti-piracy operations in the Arabian Sea near Oman has been ordered to deploy to the area where the vessels were seized, the ministry said.Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a senior Houthi official told Reuters the group's forces had seized a "suspect vessel" in the Red Sea and said the crew were being treated well.

"Yemeni coast guards ...

are checking to see whether (the ship) belongs to the countries of aggression or to South Korea, in which case it will be released after completing legal procedures," he said.The Houthis' Al-Masirah tv said three ships had been seized near Uqban island, including one belong to Saudi Arabia, and taken to the Yemeni port of Salif.The coalition spokesman said the seizure of the ship was a "terrorist operation" that posed a threat to the freedom of international navigation and world trade.The Saudi-led alliance intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Houthis after the group ousted the internationally recognized government from power in the capital Sanaa.Houthi forces have been driven away from most of Yemen's coast over the course of the conflict but still hold Hodeidah, the country's biggest Red Sea port and base of the group's navy.The Houthis have in the past targeted vessels off Yemen, which lies on one side of the Bab al-Mandeb strait at the southern mouth of the Red Sea, one of the world's most heavily traveled oil tanker routes.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Yemen Company Oman Oil Saudi Alliance Sanaa South Korea Saudi Arabia North Korea March Sunday 2015 Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

549 graduate with a promising future at NUST combi ..

4 minutes ago

2-Days workshop on ‘Youth Enterprise Development ..

9 minutes ago

UAE has the &#039;best F-16 in the world,&#039; ou ..

22 minutes ago

Two NYU Abu Dhabi students selected as 2020 UAE Rh ..

22 minutes ago

US extends license for businesses to work with Hua ..

12 minutes ago

'US Democratic presidential candidates, rights gro ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.