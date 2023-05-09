(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Majlis Al-Shura Chairman Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Shiekh who is leading a Saudi parliamentary delegation to participate in the International Constitutional Convention to commemorate Golden Jubilee celebration of the Constitution on May 10-11, on Tuesday called on National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani.

Welcoming the delegation, Durrani said this visit depicts strong parliament-to-parliament contacts between both countries besides having deep religious, cultural and brotherly relations.

He also said Pakistani people always look with reverence to their brethren in Saudi Arabia.

He also said Pakistan as a nation always stands with Saudi Arabia. He expressed his hope that this visit would further enhance the ties between both nations.

Dr Abdullah said Pakistan and its people have always been close to Saudi Arabia. He prayed that Pakistan may continue to progress and develop. He also expressed his satisfaction and happiness to visit Pakistan.

Inviting the delegation to visit Northern Areas of Pakistan, Durrani said Pakistan is a blessed state and has diverse tourist spots to visit.

During the meeting, the delegation also mentioned their interest to visit Balochistan.