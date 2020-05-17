UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Media Minister Highlights Significance Of News Agencies

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:26 AM

Saudi Media Minister highlights significance of news agencies

Saudi Minister in charge of Media and President-in-charge of the Executive Council of the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UNA) Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi Saturday underlined the role of news agencies as a main source of flow of information and news items characterized by accuracy and credibility, despite the emergence of new mediums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ):Saudi Minister in charge of Media and President-in-charge of the Executive Council of the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UNA) Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi Saturday underlined the role of news agencies as a main source of flow of information and news items characterized by accuracy and credibility, despite the emergence of new mediums.

Opening the first virtual forum in Riyadh, he also stressed upon improving media content to meeting the objectives of providing distinct and varied news services characterized by accuracy and objectivity.

The forum was organized under the title "role of Islamic news agencies in supporting efforts to combat the Corona pandemic", in the presence of Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Dr. Youssef bin Ahmed Al-Uthaymeen, President of the Islamic Development Bank Group Dr. Bandar bin Muhammad Hajjar, and managers of news agencies from the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and permanent delegates to the Organization.

In his address, Dr. Al-Qasabi said that the world was going through exceptional circumstances due to the Covid 19 pandemic, which required unifying and coordination in educating efforts for the countries of the organization.

He also underlined the need for putting in place effective mechanisms for sharing successful experiences and practices among the member states to maximize their benefit in the field of spreading health policies and educational instructions to confront this pandemic.

In his speech, the minister in charge, also highlighted the importance of the role of the Federation of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in consolidating joint action.

He pointed out that the Corona pandemic had affected all aspects of life, which necessitated concerted efforts on part of the international community to find a viable vaccine for this epidemic.

He also mentioned the efforts made by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The participant exchanged news and reports that achieved integration among the member states in the face of pandemic, calling for taking benefits from the programme of activities and training organized by the forum on its sidelines for the benefit of more than 2000 media from countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The forum also provided an opportunity to the news agencies to exchange their experiences in disseminating knowledge and authentic information, in addition to refuting fake news and rumors.

It would also help in further preparing a guide manual and recommendations to document these experiences

Related Topics

World Exchange Riyadh Saudi Bank Guide Saudi Arabia Saud Media All From

Recent Stories

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

1 hour ago

Zimbabwe indefinitely prolongs virus lockdown

16 minutes ago

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

16 minutes ago

Haaland stars in Dortmund romp as Bundesliga makes ..

21 minutes ago

Controversial Gen Dostum to get 'marshal' rank und ..

22 minutes ago

'Surreal' for Dortmund in empty stadium

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.