Saudi Media Minister highlights significance of news agencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ):Saudi Minister in charge of Media and President-in-charge of the Executive Council of the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UNA) Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi Saturday underlined the role of news agencies as a main source of flow of information and news items characterized by accuracy and credibility, despite the emergence of new mediums.

Opening the first virtual forum in Riyadh, he also stressed upon improving media content to meeting the objectives of providing distinct and varied news services characterized by accuracy and objectivity.

The forum was organized under the title "role of Islamic news agencies in supporting efforts to combat the Corona pandemic", in the presence of Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Dr. Youssef bin Ahmed Al-Uthaymeen, President of the Islamic Development Bank Group Dr. Bandar bin Muhammad Hajjar, and managers of news agencies from the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and permanent delegates to the Organization.

In his address, Dr. Al-Qasabi said that the world was going through exceptional circumstances due to the Covid 19 pandemic, which required unifying and coordination in educating efforts for the countries of the organization.

He also underlined the need for putting in place effective mechanisms for sharing successful experiences and practices among the member states to maximize their benefit in the field of spreading health policies and educational instructions to confront this pandemic.

In his speech, the minister in charge, also highlighted the importance of the role of the Federation of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in consolidating joint action.

He pointed out that the Corona pandemic had affected all aspects of life, which necessitated concerted efforts on part of the international community to find a viable vaccine for this epidemic.

He also mentioned the efforts made by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The participant exchanged news and reports that achieved integration among the member states in the face of pandemic, calling for taking benefits from the programme of activities and training organized by the forum on its sidelines for the benefit of more than 2000 media from countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The forum also provided an opportunity to the news agencies to exchange their experiences in disseminating knowledge and authentic information, in addition to refuting fake news and rumors.

It would also help in further preparing a guide manual and recommendations to document these experiences