Saudi Minister Announces Operational Start Of This Year's Hajj Season
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2024 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has announced the commencement of operational activities for this year's Hajj season, 1445 AH, effective immediately.
Al-Rabiah expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for his generous patronage of the third edition of the Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition, which concluded after a four-day run. He also thanked the ministry’s staff for their exceptional efforts and all entities participating in the conference and Exhibition, Saudi Gazette reported.
The conference aimed to showcase the unique projects Saudi Arabia offers to the guests of Allah, emphasizing the commitment to enhance the quality of services in Hajj and Umrah.
It also focused on facilitating the arrival of pilgrims and Umrah performers from around the world.
The event marked the launch of various new services and technologies aimed at enriching the experience of the guests of Allah, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
The conference also witnessed the signing of multiple agreements related to housing, logistical services, healthcare, transportation, catering, technology, artificial intelligence, water and energy solutions, and more.
