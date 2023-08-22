Open Menu

Saudi Minister For Hajj,Umrah Calls On Sindh Governor

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Saudi Minister for Hajj,Umrah calls on Sindh Governor

Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiyyah on Tuesday called on Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ):Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiyyah on Tuesday called on Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House here.

In the meeting, Pak-Saudi relations, matters related to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, measures to solve them and other matters of mutual interest were discussed on the occasion.

The Sindh Governor said that the hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with the people of Saudi Arabia.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that he is grateful for the arrival of Saudi Minister in Karachi as well for the facilities provided to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

The Sindh Governor he would welcome investment in Sindh province. All possible facilities should be provided to the investors of Saudi Arabia, he added.

