UrduPoint.com

Saudi Minister Visits Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Saudi Minister visits Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Saudi Interior Minister, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif alongwith his six-member delegation on Monday visited Ministry of Interior and held a meeting with Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and other senior officials.

Issues of mutual interests and regional security came under discussion during the meeting, said a statement issued here.

They stressed the need to further strengthen ties between the interior ministries of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Better liaison between the two ministries was needed to address all issues including security challenges, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia, adding that these relations were long lasting. Two million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia were our precious asset, he added.

The Minister thanked the Saudi government for caring Pakistani workers.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif said Pak-Saudi relations were based on mutual trust and brotherhood.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability Brig (R) Musaddiq Abbasi and Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Interior Minister Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud All Government Million

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports 188 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 188 new community cases of COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 Jakara Anthony ends Australia's gold medal Winter

Jakara Anthony ends Australia's gold medal Winter

3 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 35,286 more COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 35,286 more COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Plans to Arm Emergency Workers for Potenti ..

Belarus Plans to Arm Emergency Workers for Potential Military Operations - State ..

3 minutes ago
 Morocco to bury little Rayan who died trapped in w ..

Morocco to bury little Rayan who died trapped in well

3 minutes ago
 STZA, ZBRA sign LOI to promote scientific, technol ..

STZA, ZBRA sign LOI to promote scientific, technological knowledge ecosystem

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>