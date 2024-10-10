Open Menu

Saudi Minister With High-level Govt Cum Business Delegation Calls On Army Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Minister of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al Falih, accompanied by a high-level government cum business delegation, met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here on Thursday.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, particularly initiatives to strengthen ever growing brotherly bilateral cooperation in a variety of sectors, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS expressed his profound appreciation and gratitude for unflinching support for Pakistan from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

" Manifestation of one of the largest business delegation’s visit to Pakistan reaffirms the enduring and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," he said.

He underscored the deep respect and affection that the people of Pakistan hold for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The COAS further assured the delegation of Pakistan’s full support and commitment and conveyed his optimism for the promising outcomes that would mutually benefit both nations.

