Saudi Ministry Of Islamic Affairs Ensures Inclusive Services For People With Disabilities In Madinah Mosques

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs ensures inclusive services for people with disabilities in Madinah mosques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance branch in Madinah has implemented a range of service and support initiatives catering to worshippers and pilgrims with disabilities to facilitate their access and movement through dedicated corridors and entrances in mosques and other visited locations.

Adjustments have been made to accommodate carts, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids in these spaces, the SPA reported.

To further address their needs, restrooms have been equipped with appropriate facilities, and in some mosques, elevators have been installed.

These comprehensive services reflect the ministry's ongoing commitment to supporting individuals with disabilities, and creating a comfortable and inclusive environment that enables them to perform religious rituals with ease and tranquility.

