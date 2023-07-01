Open Menu

Saudi Ministry Of Islamic Affairs To Gift 2m Copies Of Holy Quran To Departing Hajj Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2023 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawa and Guidance, started distributing two million copies of the Holy Quran as a gift from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for pilgrims departing to their home countries from the King Abdulaziz International Airport, the Red-Sea Jeddah Islamic Port and other land and air crossings as well as public employees who worked in this year's Hajj season.

The ministry said that the gift, which comes as an implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, was published by the King Fahd Complex for Publishing the Holy Quran in different sizes and 76 international languages catering to the many nationalities of pilgrims, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawa and Guidance, Sheikh Dr Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh extended his thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince, for the great support and special attention they pay to serve islam and Muslims and the pilgrims globally.

