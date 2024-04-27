- Home
- Pakistan
- Saudi ministry warns against fraudulent Hajj schemes; urges vigilance, official channels for booking
Saudi Ministry Warns Against Fraudulent Hajj Schemes; Urges Vigilance, Official Channels For Booking
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 01:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has advised pilgrims not to fall prey fraudulent schemes and to exclusively book their sacred journey through authorized companies.
It emphasized that performing Hajj without proper permit constitutes a legal violation, subject to enforcement. The ministry said reservations for performing Hajj rituals within Saudi Arabia are facilitated through the official website and the Nusuk application. Pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia can book Hajj through the Nusuk platform, while booking from Islamic countries is handled by designated reservation offices, it added.
An official source from the ministry has cautioned individuals intending to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage this year against fraudulent Hajj campaigns proliferating on social media platforms across various nations.
It said the ministry has diligently monitored advertisements from companies and campaigns, as well as identified fake accounts on social networks. The source said it is imperative for individuals to exercise vigilance against such deceptive campaigns and companies that falsely claim to organize Hajj at enticing prices.
Furthermore, the ministry has expressed gratitude towards the Iraq’s Supreme Authority for Hajj and Umrah, alongside its authorities, for their collaborative efforts leading to the apprehension of over 25 counterfeit companies involved in commercial Hajj activities.
It underscored the importance for all nations to take decisive measures in addressing such irregularities and combating counterfeiting practices.
The ministry stipulated that individuals intending to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage from outside Saudi Arabia must obtain a Hajj visa. Those holding visit, tourism, work, transit, or other visas are prohibited from participating in Hajj rituals within Saudi Arabia, it maintained.
The ministry said it is imperative for every Muslim to adhere strictly to the established rules and regulations and refrain from engaging with fictitious companies or offices offering fraudulent Hajj services.
The ministry remains vigilant in monitoring the advertisements of these fraudulent companies and campaigns urging everyone to cooperate in combatting and reporting such activities, and above all, curbing the proliferation of unauthorized Hajj arrangements.
The ministry encouraged individuals to access official information through its website and its social media channels. For inquiries and to verify approved companies, it requested the intending pilgrims to contact the Saudi Arabia’s number: 00966920002814.
In the meantime, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council and Patron-in-Chief of the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan, has urged prospective pilgrims from Pakistan to adhere to the following guidelines for the seamless execution of Hajj rituals in the Holy Land.
Recent Stories
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track
Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC to take up 9 identical petitions regarding judges' letter31 minutes ago
-
Woman committed suicide in Pindigheb31 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Hassanabdal31 minutes ago
-
NTDC Super 8 Inter-Departmental Tape Ball Cricket Tournament concludes: GM (HR) team clinches the w ..41 minutes ago
-
AJK President calls for overseas Kashmiris' proactive role to expose the Modi government's nefarious ..51 minutes ago
-
AJK-wide campaign begins to vanish black-tinted glasses to all sorts of vehicles1 hour ago
-
Islamabad to be digitalized as pilot project under national digitalization plan: IT Minister1 hour ago
-
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme1 hour ago
-
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track1 hour ago
-
Documentary on life of Jamiluddin Aali screened at embassy1 hour ago
-
"Sindh Theater Festival 2024" commences in Larkana1 hour ago
-
Blackmailer arrested after secret camera scandal in Mirpurkhas1 hour ago