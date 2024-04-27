Saudi ministry warns against fraudulent Hajj schemes; urges vigilance, official channels for booking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has advised pilgrims not to fall prey fraudulent schemes and to exclusively book their sacred journey through authorized companies.

It emphasized that performing Hajj without proper permit constitutes a legal violation, subject to enforcement. The ministry said reservations for performing Hajj rituals within Saudi Arabia are facilitated through the official website and the Nusuk application. Pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia can book Hajj through the Nusuk platform, while booking from Islamic countries is handled by designated reservation offices, it added.

An official source from the ministry has cautioned individuals intending to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage this year against fraudulent Hajj campaigns proliferating on social media platforms across various nations.

It said the ministry has diligently monitored advertisements from companies and campaigns, as well as identified fake accounts on social networks. The source said it is imperative for individuals to exercise vigilance against such deceptive campaigns and companies that falsely claim to organize Hajj at enticing prices.

Furthermore, the ministry has expressed gratitude towards the Iraq’s Supreme Authority for Hajj and Umrah, alongside its authorities, for their collaborative efforts leading to the apprehension of over 25 counterfeit companies involved in commercial Hajj activities.

It underscored the importance for all nations to take decisive measures in addressing such irregularities and combating counterfeiting practices.

The ministry stipulated that individuals intending to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage from outside Saudi Arabia must obtain a Hajj visa. Those holding visit, tourism, work, transit, or other visas are prohibited from participating in Hajj rituals within Saudi Arabia, it maintained.

The ministry said it is imperative for every Muslim to adhere strictly to the established rules and regulations and refrain from engaging with fictitious companies or offices offering fraudulent Hajj services.

The ministry remains vigilant in monitoring the advertisements of these fraudulent companies and campaigns urging everyone to cooperate in combatting and reporting such activities, and above all, curbing the proliferation of unauthorized Hajj arrangements.

The ministry encouraged individuals to access official information through its website and its social media channels. For inquiries and to verify approved companies, it requested the intending pilgrims to contact the Saudi Arabia’s number: 00966920002814.

In the meantime, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council and Patron-in-Chief of the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan, has urged prospective pilgrims from Pakistan to adhere to the following guidelines for the seamless execution of Hajj rituals in the Holy Land.