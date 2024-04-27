- Home
- Pakistan
- Saudi ministry warns against fraudulent Hajj schemes; urges vigilance, official channels for booking
Saudi Ministry Warns Against Fraudulent Hajj Schemes; Urges Vigilance, Official Channels For Booking
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has advised pilgrims not to fall prey to fraudulent schemes and to exclusively book their sacred journey through authorized companies.
It emphasized that performing Hajj without a proper permit constitutes a legal violation, subject to enforcement.
The ministry said reservations for performing Hajj rituals within Saudi Arabia are facilitated through the official website and the Nusuk application. Pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia can book Hajj through the Nusuk platform while booking from Islamic countries is handled by designated reservation offices, it added.
An official source from the ministry has cautioned individuals intending to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage this year against fraudulent Hajj campaigns proliferating on social media platforms across various nations.
It said the ministry has diligently monitored advertisements from companies and campaigns, as well as identified fake accounts on social networks. The source said individuals must exercise vigilance against such deceptive campaigns and companies that falsely claim to organize Hajj at enticing prices.
Furthermore, the ministry has expressed gratitude towards Iraq’s Supreme Authority for Hajj and Umrah, alongside its authorities, for their collaborative efforts leading to the apprehension of over 25 counterfeit companies involved in commercial Hajj activities.
It underscored the importance for all nations to take decisive measures in addressing such irregularities and combating counterfeiting practices.
The ministry stipulated that individuals intending to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage from outside Saudi Arabia must obtain a Hajj visa. Those holding visits, tourism, work, transit, or other visas are prohibited from participating in Hajj rituals within Saudi Arabia, it maintained.
The ministry said every Muslim must adhere strictly to the established rules and regulations and refrain from engaging with fictitious companies or offices offering fraudulent Hajj services.
The ministry remains vigilant in monitoring the advertisements of these fraudulent companies and campaigns urging everyone to cooperate in combatting and reporting such activities, and above all, curbing the proliferation of unauthorized Hajj arrangements.
The ministry encouraged individuals to access official information through its website and its social media channels. For inquiries and to verify approved companies, it requested the intending pilgrims to contact Saudi Arabia’s number: 00966920002814.
In the meantime, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council and Patron-in-Chief of the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan, has urged prospective pilgrims from Pakistan to adhere to the following guidelines for the seamless execution of Hajj rituals in the Holy Land.
/778
Recent Stories
New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory streak at home
US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy
Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province
Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons
SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters
PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award
Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy
TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt decides to purchase six lac metric ton local wheat this year2 minutes ago
-
Environmental Pollution: Four kiln owners held2 minutes ago
-
Tharii-Ranipur section to be completed by Dec 2024: Abdul Aleem Khan2 minutes ago
-
Construction of parking plazas in Murree soon: Transport minister2 minutes ago
-
CM orders setting up integrated health system in Murree, Galiyat2 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue surveillance geared up22 minutes ago
-
PEF confirms timely payments to partners up to February22 minutes ago
-
University of Education, Attock campus honors 356 graduates32 minutes ago
-
Training woksp on prevention of drug addiction among students held32 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 378 connections of defaulters42 minutes ago
-
Senate chairman emphasizes economic cooperation, regional connectivity for sustainable peace42 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed42 minutes ago