Saudi Ministry welcomes guests under Custodian of two holy mosque guest program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance welcomed the guests on Monday as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit.

This initiative, carried out and supervised by the ministry in accordance with the royal order to host 2322 male and female Hajj pilgrims from 88 countries.

On Sunday, the program welcomed some 460 Hajj pilgrims from 47 countries, bringing the total of 494 pilgrims from 51 countries. These guests extended the benefit through a comprehensive system of services provided by the ministry to ensure they can perform Hajj rituals easily and conveniently, SPA reported.

The ministry aims to reflect a dignified image of moderate Islamic awareness, highlight the efforts of the wise leadership in serving the Two Holy Mosques and their Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and employ all possible means to facilitate the performance of Hajj and Umrah rituals and visits to the Two Holy Mosques for large numbers of Muslims who are influential in their communities.