Saudi Museum Exhibits Prophet’s (PBUH) Biography For Hajj Pilgrims
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The International Fair and Museum of Prophet's Biography provides information to the Hajj pilgrims about the procedures according to which the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) performed Hajj.
"Such enriching experience is being provided through creative technical displays that highlight the Prophet's Hajj (PBUH), as well as the areas he passed through during his Hajj and Umrah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
"The experience is also being provided in several languages to keep pace with the diversity of nationalities, civilizations and languages of visitors to Madinah," it added.
The International Fair and Museum includes a number of interactive sections with contemporary technologies that contribute to introducing the Prophet's (PBUH) biography to the pilgrims, in addition to various models of Makkah, Madinah, the Hijrah route, atlases, maps, various educational tools, and interactive display screens.
