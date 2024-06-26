Open Menu

Saudi Museum Exhibits Prophet’s (PBUH) Biography For Hajj Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Saudi museum exhibits Prophet’s (PBUH) biography for Hajj pilgrims

The International Fair and Museum of Prophet's Biography provides information to the Hajj pilgrims about the procedures according to which the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) performed Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The International Fair and Museum of Prophet's Biography provides information to the Hajj pilgrims about the procedures according to which the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) performed Hajj.

"Such enriching experience is being provided through creative technical displays that highlight the Prophet's Hajj (PBUH), as well as the areas he passed through during his Hajj and Umrah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

"The experience is also being provided in several languages to keep pace with the diversity of nationalities, civilizations and languages of visitors to Madinah," it added.

The International Fair and Museum includes a number of interactive sections with contemporary technologies that contribute to introducing the Prophet's (PBUH) biography to the pilgrims, in addition to various models of Makkah, Madinah, the Hijrah route, atlases, maps, various educational tools, and interactive display screens.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Makkah Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

DC Mirpurkhas stresses full coverage on Anti-Polio ..

DC Mirpurkhas stresses full coverage on Anti-Polio campaign

16 seconds ago
 Delegation of mine owners call on KP Governor, hig ..

Delegation of mine owners call on KP Governor, highlight problems relating to ro ..

18 seconds ago
 Govt striving to save youth from drugs: Bukhari

Govt striving to save youth from drugs: Bukhari

19 seconds ago
 Muqam meets with Tribal jirga’s elders to end si ..

Muqam meets with Tribal jirga’s elders to end sit in

21 seconds ago
 Widow of eminent Kashmiri writer and journalist, K ..

Widow of eminent Kashmiri writer and journalist, Kalim Akhter, passes away

25 seconds ago
 RCB discarded 700 liter adulterated milk

RCB discarded 700 liter adulterated milk

5 minutes ago
Balochistan Govt to enrol 400 children of labourer ..

Balochistan Govt to enrol 400 children of labourers in higher educational instit ..

5 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses progress on targets assigned to ..

Meeting discusses progress on targets assigned to TEVTA

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to further strengthen bilat ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for broad-bas ..

5 minutes ago
 AJK Govt decides to establish CTD, anti-riots poli ..

AJK Govt decides to establish CTD, anti-riots police units

3 seconds ago
 PMYP extends NYC membership deadline to July 10

PMYP extends NYC membership deadline to July 10

7 seconds ago
 Girl’s body recovered from canal

Girl’s body recovered from canal

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan