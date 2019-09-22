Saudi national day depicts shiny chapter of Islamic history: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that the National Day of Saudi Arabia depicts a bright and shiny chapter of Islamic history and heritage.

Extending his heartfelt felicitation to Saudi Arabian government and the people on the eve of its National Day to be celebrated on September 23, the chief minister said he also congratulated from the core of his heart King of Saudi Arabia Shah Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and the Royal family on their national day.

Saudi Arabia had achieved new destinations of progress under the present leadership, he said in a statement and asserted that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia held historical relationships. "Strong and cordial relationships between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are based on decades old cultural and economic partnerships, and their friendship is exemplary," he opined.

Usman Buzdr said Saudi Arabia had extended every possible support and help to Pakistan in the time of trial and need.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed every possible cooperation and harmony in all sectors of mutual interest.

People of Pakistan, he added, considered Saudi Arabia their second home. "Hijaz-e-Muqadas is the centre of our religious emotions, sentiments and spirituality. The stretch and depth of the brain of every Muslim is filled with great attachment and homage of Harmain Shareefain," he mentioned.

The chief minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed deep and long-term relationships which would remain intact forever.