Pakistan Navy's 111th Midshipmen and 20th Short Service Commission (SSC) Course Commissioning Parade was held at Pakistan Naval Academy PNS RAHBAR

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Pakistan Navy's 111th Midshipmen and 20th Short Service Commission (SSC) Course Commissioning Parade was held at Pakistan Naval academy PNS RAHBAR.The Commissioning Parade comprised 65 Pakistani and 12 Midshipmen from friendly countries as well as 98 Cadets of Short Service Commission Course including 25 female Cadets.

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Upon his arrival, the Chief Guest was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.In his address, Commander RSNF, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily highlighted that close collaboration of armed forces of both the nations are reflective of the deep rooted fraternal relationships between them.

While highlighting the common desire of both the nations for regional peace & stability, the Chief Guest acknowledged that Pakistan has rendered countless sacrifices for eradicating the menace of terrorism and for establishing peace both on the internal as well as external fronts.The Chief guest thanked Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi for giving him an opportunity to return to his Alma Mater and rejoice the old memories.

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily joined Pakistan Naval Academy in 1979 and upon completion of his initial training here he passed out from PNA in 1984.The Chief Guest while felicitating the commissioning term on this momentous day, advised the young officers that they should follow the footsteps of great Shuhada and Ghazis and become the pride of their service and the nation.

He also advised them to earn the trust of their subordinates who will look up to them for guidance in all matters.Earlier in his welcome address, Commodore Vaqar Muhammad Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy highlighted the salient features of officers' training.

He mentioned that cadets from Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Yemen are also undergoing training at Pakistan Naval Academy. He also advised the young sentinels to keep integrity, honour and interest of their country first and foremost.Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the high achievers.

The prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal was conferred upon Lieutenant Nasrullah Khan. Midshipman Muhammad Talha Masood was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance, whereas, Midshipman Faizan Saeed won the Academy's Dirk.

Officer Cadet Naveed Ahmed was awarded Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal and Officer Cadet Abdulrahman Ali Ebrahim Jasim Al Malki from Kingdom of Bahrain was awarded Chief of Naval Staff Gold Medal and Officer Cadet Manaal Ayesha Aamer from SSC Course clinched the Commandant Gold Medal.

Proficiency Banner was claimed by Main Top Squadron.The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military officers, Ambassadors, Defence Attaches of friendly countries, civil dignitaries and parents/ relatives of passing out Midshipmen and cadets.