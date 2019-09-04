UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi New Agency To Facilitate Pilgrims With Digital Services

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:00 AM

Saudi new agency to facilitate pilgrims with digital services

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The Saudi General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has set up a new agency to enhance digital services for pilgrims.

Under secretary of the Translation and Technical Affairs Agency, Dr Khalil bin Ibrahim Al-Subhi talking to Arab news said the organization would use modern technologies to convey the message of moderation to the world in various languages.

He said that the establishment of the agency was aimed at consolidating the role of technology and innovation in achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 reform plan.

Advanced technologies and innovation were a key pillars in reaching 30 million visitors to the two holy mosques by the year 2030 and providing the best services for them, said Al-Subhi.

Saudi Arabia aims to serve Hajj and Umrah visitors in line with Vision 2030. Authorities said last month the Kingdom was seeking to issue 10 million visas for this year's Umrah season.

The visas will be issued electronically without the need to visit embassies and consulates for the stamp.

Related Topics

World Technology Hajj Visit Saudi Best Million Arab

Recent Stories

Drone launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militia to ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

9 hours ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

9 hours ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

10 hours ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.