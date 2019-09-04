Saudi new agency to facilitate pilgrims with digital services

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The Saudi General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has set up a new agency to enhance digital services for pilgrims.

Under secretary of the Translation and Technical Affairs Agency, Dr Khalil bin Ibrahim Al-Subhi talking to Arab news said the organization would use modern technologies to convey the message of moderation to the world in various languages.

He said that the establishment of the agency was aimed at consolidating the role of technology and innovation in achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 reform plan.

Advanced technologies and innovation were a key pillars in reaching 30 million visitors to the two holy mosques by the year 2030 and providing the best services for them, said Al-Subhi.

Saudi Arabia aims to serve Hajj and Umrah visitors in line with Vision 2030. Authorities said last month the Kingdom was seeking to issue 10 million visas for this year's Umrah season.

The visas will be issued electronically without the need to visit embassies and consulates for the stamp.