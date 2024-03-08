Open Menu

Saudi Officials Complete Survey For ‘Road To Makkah’ Project At Karachi Airport : Secy Religious Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Secretary Religious Affairs, Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman, on Friday informed that Saudi officials had successfully concluded the survey for the ‘Road to Makkah’ project at Karachi Airport, marking a significant step forward in facilitating the Hajj pilgrimage process.

He confirmed this development, emphasizing the project's importance in streamlining immigration and customs procedures for pilgrims.

"This year, Saudi immigration and customs clearance of Hajj pilgrims will be completed at Karachi Airport," he stated, highlighting the convenience and efficiency this initiative would bring to pilgrims.

The implementation of advanced immigration technology is on the horizon, with Secretary Religious Affairs expressing optimism about its potential impact.

"There is a strong possibility that the Saudi authorities will introduce the latest immigration technology at Karachi Airport," he remarked, hinting at the potential for quicker processing times.

Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman also underscored the use of modern technology in baggage handling, stating, "With the help of modern technology, immigration can be completed in less than a minute."

The integration of RFID technology would enable the swift delivery of pilgrims' luggage, minimizing the risk of loss or misplacement, he added.

Furthermore, to enhance organization and efficiency, he said pilgrims' belongings would be labeled and coded based on eight zones, facilitating smooth sorting and delivery processes.

"Pilgrims' goods will be delivered directly to residences through the ‘Road to Makkah’ project," the Secretary Religious Affairs affirmed.

He said the inclusion of pilgrims from Sukkur and Quetta in the ‘Road to Makkah’ project through Karachi Airport, and those from Peshawar via Islamabad Airport, demonstrated the project's extensive reach and accessibility.

The secretary also highlighted that more than 60 percent of government pilgrims would benefit from the initiative this year, with provisions in place for private Hajj scheme participants as well.

Expressing gratitude for Karachi's inclusion in the ‘Road to Makkah’ project, he commended Saudi authorities and Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki for the collaborative efforts to enhance the pilgrimage experience.

Private Hajj group operators interested in availing the facility were urged to liaise with the Ministry of Religious Affairs for further details, he added.

In conclusion, the secretary said the ‘Road to Makkah’ project represented a significant leap forward in Hajj pilgrimage facilitation, leveraging technology and collaboration to ensure a seamless and hassle-free experience for pilgrims.

