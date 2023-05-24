UrduPoint.com

Saudi Officials Review Hajj Crowd-management Plans

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Saudi officials review Hajj crowd-management plans

Saudi officials gathered to discuss crowd-management and other issues in preparation for the upcoming Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Saudi officials gathered to discuss crowd-management and other issues in preparation for the upcoming Hajj.

Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Ayoubi, assistant president for Technical and Field Service Affairs of the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques, held the meeting with leaders of related agencies.

Al-Ayoubi said the challenge is to ensure the smooth flow of pilgrims to places for prayer, especially in the Grand Mosque and its courtyards.

He said the presidency would use special spray fans to help cool pilgrims during their rituals, Arab news reported.

He urged the officials to work together, ensure all equipment has spare parts in case of emergency repairs, and oversee regular inspections.

Al-Ayoubi added that officials should also ensure that adequate numbers of workers are contracted for the Hajj period.

